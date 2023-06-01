ChatGPT impact: Microsoft report finds 74% Indian employees worried about losing jobs to AI

On a different note, the report also revealed that over 80 percent of Indian workers are ready to delegate as much work as possible to AI in order to lessen their workloads.

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has led many to believe that it might be the most transformative technology for human beings. Also, the boom in generative artificial intelligence has prompted intense speculation about the long-term repercussions of this cutting-edge technology across industries and activities.

The major threats of artificial intelligence include the spread of misinformation, privacy violations and unemployment. The biggest cause of concern for governments around the world is that generative AI could replace tens of millions of jobs.

Now according to a Microsoft report, 74 percent of Indian workers are worried that AI will replace their jobs. The US tech giant released its ‘Work Trend Index 2023’ report recently. The Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023 surveys employees and leaders across industries in 31 countries.

The report also indicates that over 80 percent of Indian workers are ready to delegate as much work as possible to AI in order to lessen their workloads.

According to the survey, more than 80 percent of workers agreed that they would be comfortable using AI for administrative tasks, analytical as well as creative work.

At the same time, 100 percent of creative workers who are extremely familiar with AI would be comfortable using futuristic technology for creative aspects of their roles, the Microsoft survey found.

Interestingly, the Microsoft report suggests that Indian managers are largely in sync with the workers as they believe that AI would provide value in the workplace by boosting productivity.

Microsoft surveyed 31,000 people across industries in 31 countries for this report. The company also looked at trillions of signals from emails, meetings, and chats across Microsoft 365 and labour trends on LinkedIn.

The Microsoft report suggests that every employee will soon need to inculcate new core competencies, such as prompt engineering, in their day-to-day life.

The increasing popularity of artificial intelligence is driven by OpenAI’s ChatGPT. OpenAI’s hugely popular tool is a powerful and freely available AI software, which is capable of writing sophisticated responses to prompts. It was launched in November last year.