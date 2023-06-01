ChatGPT impact: Microsoft report finds 74% Indian employees worried about losing jobs to AI

On a different note, the report also revealed that over 80 percent of Indian workers are ready to delegate as much work as possible to AI in order to lessen their workloads.

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has led many to believe that it might be the most transformative technology for human beings. Also, the boom in generative artificial intelligence has prompted intense speculation about the long-term repercussions of this cutting-edge technology across industries and activities.

The major threats of artificial intelligence include the spread of misinformation, privacy violations and unemployment. The biggest cause of concern for governments around the world is that generative AI could replace tens of millions of jobs.