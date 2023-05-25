Open AI may opt to leave Europe if complying with new AI regulations becomes a hurdle: CEO

The European Union is developing a potential milestone as it seeks to establish the initial universal guidelines governing AI. As per the latest draft, companies that use generative AI tools such as ChatGPT must reveal any copyrighted content employed to develop their platforms.

People living in Europe might soon lose their access to ChatGPT as Open AI's CEO Sam Altman has said the the company may opt to leave Europe if it is unable to comply with the forthcoming artificial intelligence (AI) regulations imposed by the European Union.

In an event held in London, OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, shared that before contemplating any withdrawal, the organization intends to make efforts to align with the forthcoming European Union (EU) regulation once it is established.

"There's so much they could do like changing the definition of general-purpose AI systems," Altman said, as reported by Reuters.

"There's a lot of things that could be done," he added.

What are Europe's new AI laws?

The European Union is developing a potential milestone as it seeks to establish the initial universal guidelines governing AI.

As per the latest draft, companies that use generative AI tools such as ChatGPT must reveal any copyrighted content employed to develop their platforms.

The European Parliamentarians have approved this draft this month and they will now discuss its final particulars.

Altman has recommended that lawmakers amend the definition of general-purpose AI systems that they had created to tackle AI tools that have diverse applications, including ChatGPT, which has Microsoft's support.

The proposed regulations in the European Union would categorize AI tools based on their assessed level of risk, ranging from minimal to limited, high, and unacceptable. Possible areas of concern encompass biometric surveillance, dissemination of misinformation, or utilization of discriminatory language.

Although the usage of high-risk tools would not be prohibited, their operators must maintain a high degree of transparency regarding their operations.

Svenja Hahn, a member of the European Parliament, expressed that the proposed compromise strikes a balance between conservative calls for increased surveillance and leftist aspirations of excessive regulation. The framework aims to proportionally regulate AI, safeguard individual rights, while at the same time promoting innovation and stimulating economic growth, as reported by Reuters.

Additionally, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Wednesday that Alphabet and the European Commission intend to establish an artificial intelligence (AI) pact before regulations are established governing the technology.

Breton earlier met Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet, in Brussels.

"Sundar and I agreed that we cannot afford to wait until AI regulation actually becomes applicable, and to work together with all AI developers to already develop an AI pact on a voluntary basis ahead of the legal deadline," Breton said in a statement, as reported by Reuters.

