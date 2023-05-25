Open AI may opt to leave Europe if complying with new AI regulations becomes a hurdle: CEO

The European Union is developing a potential milestone as it seeks to establish the initial universal guidelines governing AI. As per the latest draft, companies that use generative AI tools such as ChatGPT must reveal any copyrighted content employed to develop their platforms.

People living in Europe might soon lose their access to ChatGPT as Open AI's CEO Sam Altman has said the the company may opt to leave Europe if it is unable to comply with the forthcoming artificial intelligence (AI) regulations imposed by the European Union.

In an event held in London, OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, shared that before contemplating any withdrawal, the organization intends to make efforts to align with the forthcoming European Union (EU) regulation once it is established.

"There's so much they could do like changing the definition of general-purpose AI systems," Altman said, as reported by Reuters.