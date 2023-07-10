ChatGPT cornered | Comedian Sarah Silverman, others sue OpenAI over copyright issues

CNBC TV18
hometechnology NewsChatGPT cornered | Comedian Sarah Silverman, others sue OpenAI over copyright issues

By Pihu Yadav  Jul 10, 2023 5:41:27 PM IST (Published)

The lawsuit against OpenAI alleges that summaries of the plaintiffs’ work generated by ChatGPT indicate the bot was trained on their copyrighted content.

Comedian Sarah Silverman and two authors have sued Meta Platforms and OpenAI for allegedly utilising their content without permission to train AI language models.

Silverman, Richard Kadrey, and Christopher Golden filed proposed class action lawsuits in San Francisco federal court Friday (July 7) alleging that Facebook parent company Meta and ChatGPT developer OpenAI misappropriated copyrighted information to teach chatbots.
The lawsuits highlight the legal issues that chatbot developers confront when employing vast amounts of copyrighted content to make programs that respond realistically to user prompts.
X