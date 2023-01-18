English
Chat platform maker Gupshup launches Auto Bot Builder powered by GPT-3
By Pihu Yadav  Jan 18, 2023 9:28:35 PM IST (Published)

Chat platform builder Gupshup on Wednesday, announced the launch of Auto Bot Builder, a tool that harnesses the power of GPT-3 to automatically build advanced chatbots tailored to enterprise requirements.

According to Gupshup, Auto Bot Builder leverages the GPT-3 Large Language Model (LLM) and fine-tunes it using a proprietary enterprise knowledge base and domain expertise — resulting in a chatbot specialised to an enterprise, unlike ChatGPT, which is a general-purpose chatbot.
The company said that this would enable enterprises to incorporate the latest advances in AI technology, in a no-code environment, into their conversational experiences.
Also Read: Exploring Seoul’s newly opened metaverse city and others like it
“With the Auto Bot Builder tool, a user can instantly build a chatbot using content from their website, documents, message logs, product catalogues, database, and other corporate systems of record. The tool accepts the content of any size, processes it and fine-tunes the Large Language Model (LLM) to the specific context. Auto Bot Builder is capable of handling really large content sets, which need special pre-processing,” it added.
Furthermore, Gupshup also said that it has developed fine-tuned instances of industry-specific models based on its proprietary training data and domain expertise that provides an even greater head-start in developing high-quality enterprise-specific conversational experiences. Gupshup has deep domain expertise from years of experience working with companies in numerous verticals including banking, insurance, e-commerce, retail, gaming, healthcare and more.
Built on large language models (LLMs), these chatbots demonstrate a high degree of language capability. Businesses can build these chatbots for each stage of the customer lifecycle including marketing, commerce and support. Use cases include marketing offers, lead gen, product discovery, product recommendations, shopping advice, troubleshooting, customer support, etc.
Also Read: India permits 14 Apple part suppliers from China for domestic manufacturing
The Auto Bot Builder amplifies and accelerates the results that enterprises derive from conversational experiences. With the newly enabled, AI-powered chatbots, enterprises substantially improve customer engagement, increase revenue and decrease support costs.
Chatbots built using Auto Bot Builder already come pre-integrated with Gupshup’s comprehensive conversational engagement product stack. This means that it can be instantly deployed across dozens of channels, with built-in analytics, tracking, logging, billing, and more. They are instantly capable of handling messaging volumes at scale.
Also Read: Samsung spars with India over $110 million production incentives
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
