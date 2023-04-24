Latest on Twitter chaos: Fake Disney account gets verified status

The account started posting content that was far from suitable for children and was suspended by Twitter (as replies suggest) about an hour after getting the gold tick reserved for verified organisations.

The chaos that Elon Musk caused on Twitter with the new paid verified checkmarks seems to only grow with time.

On Monday, April 24, a Twitter account called @DisneyJuniorUK, posing to be an official Disney Twitter handle, was offered a gold tick — reflecting a verified organisation. The account started posting content that was far from suitable for children, as suggested by a screenshot posted on one of the tweets from the account.

(Image: Twitter) (Image: Twitter)

The account was suspended by Twitter, as replies suggest, about an hour after getting the verified checkmark.

The screenshot also shows that the user has another Twitter handle called @7virtues_, which has #JusticeforDisneyJuniorUK in their bio.

BBC also reported that the account tweeted “this isn't actually real right. someone pinch me or something” to alert his followers.

A Twitter user also seems to believe that the handle never really paid for the check mark. “And they apparently never paid for the Gold checkmark. Twitter just automatically gave it to them after they changed their username,” MvelaseP tweeted.

@DisneyJunior, Disney's official Twitter handle for the channel has also received a gold checkmark and is affiliated with Disney on the platform.

Another screw-up from Twitter was when it decided to restore the blue ticks of users with over a million followers and also verified the people who have passed away, including late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, late Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman and late American singer Chester Bennington.

The message that appears upon tapping the blue tick — which has been reiterated several times — now says "account is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number," which is extremely strange in this case.