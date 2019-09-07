Chandrayaan2: Messages of support, encouragement for ISRO scientists flood Twitter
Updated : September 07, 2019 12:30 PM IST
The communication from the lander to the ground station was lost during its powered descent to the lunar surface in the early hours.
Most users tweeted a video clip in which the prime minister is seen consoling an emotional ISRO chief Sivan, a gesture hailed by Twitterati.
The hashtag Chandrayaan2 was trending ahead of the landing of the Vikram module, however, over 87,000 tweets were being sent after the news broke out.
