Chandrayaan2: Messages of support, encouragement for ISRO scientists flood Twitter

Updated : September 07, 2019 12:30 PM IST

The communication from the lander to the ground station was lost during its powered descent to the lunar surface in the early hours.
Most users tweeted a video clip in which the prime minister is seen consoling an emotional ISRO chief Sivan, a gesture hailed by Twitterati.
The hashtag Chandrayaan2 was trending ahead of the landing of the Vikram module, however, over 87,000 tweets were being sent after the news broke out.
