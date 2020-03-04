  • SENSEX
Chandrayaan-3 to be launched in first half of 2021, says govt

Updated : March 04, 2020 07:21 PM IST

Four biological and two physical science experiments related to microgravity will be conducted during the Gaganyaan project, India's manned mission to space, Union minister Jitendra Singh said.
Singh said the revised configuration takes care of the robustness in design, capacity enhancement for mission flexibility and at the same time retained the heritage of Chandrayaan-II to the extent possible.
Chandrayaan-II hard-landed on lunar surface last year.
