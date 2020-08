An engineer from Chennai has claimed that the missing Chandrayaan 2 rover is intact and moving. Shanmuga Subramanian, a techie, has posted a series of images on his Twitter account and claimed that they show Pragyan rover moving a few metres on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan2's Pragyan "ROVER" intact on Moon's surface & has rolled out few metres from the skeleton Vikram lander whose payloads got disintegrated due to rough landing | More details in below tweets @isro #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander #PragyanRover (1/4) pic.twitter.com/iKSHntsK1f — Shan (Shanmuga Subramanian) (@Ramanean) August 1, 2020

“Chandrayaan2's Pragyan "ROVER" intact on Moon's surface & has rolled out few metres from the skeleton Vikram lander whose payloads got disintegrated due to rough landing,” he tweeted. His claims were based on images that, according to him, were taken by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO).

He further added that it is likely that the lander may have received commands and relayed it to the rover for days. However, the lander was not able to communicate it back to the earth due to unknown reasons.