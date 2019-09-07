Chandrayaan 2: There will be a new dawn and better tomorrow, says Modi
Updated : September 07, 2019 10:29 AM IST
ISRO's plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.
Modi delivered a message of optimism, solidarity and hope to scientists in an address, which was broadcast live, hours after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that it had lost communication with the lander.
