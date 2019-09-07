Politics
Chandrayaan 2: Leaders rally around ISRO after lander loses contact, say no need to lose heart
Updated : September 07, 2019 06:42 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "India is proud of our scientists", and asked them to be "courageous."
Union Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan urged the scientists not to give up and that success was failure turned inside out.
While congratulating ISRO, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said their work was not in vain.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more