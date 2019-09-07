#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Chandrayaan 2: Leaders rally around ISRO after lander loses contact, say no need to lose heart

Updated : September 07, 2019 06:42 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "India is proud of our scientists", and asked them to be "courageous."
Union Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan urged the scientists not to give up and that success was failure turned inside out.
While congratulating ISRO, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said their work was not in vain.
