Chandrayaan-2 launch on 50th anniversary of first moon landing: How many lunar missions were carried out since
Updated : July 22, 2019 01:55 PM IST
India's second lunar mission comes at a time when the world is celebrating 50 years of the moon landing.
The Cold War-era saw a significant number of moon missions carried out by both the United States and the USSR - a total of 44 successful missions in the period between 1959 to 1978.
A new member in the space club, India has managed to launch several satellites, one moon mission and a mission to Mars, called Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) or 'Mangalyaan.'
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more