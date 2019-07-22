Technology
Chandrayaan 2 launch: Countdown for India's 2nd moon mission remain smooth
Updated : July 22, 2019 09:30 AM IST
The rocket and spacecraft's systems will undergo checks and fueling during the countdown.
The rocket is scheduled to lift off at 2.43 p.m. later.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more