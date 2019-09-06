Chandrayaan-2 landing: How to watch, start time, livestream

As the nation waits with bated breath for the soft-landing of the 'Vikram' lander on the south pole of the lunar surface, the first attempt by any country, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Friday everything related to the much-awaited touchdown is going as per plan.

"We are eagerly waiting for the event. Everything is going according to the plan," chairman of ISRO K Sivan said on Friday.

Date And Time Of Landing

The touchdown of 'Vikram' lander is scheduled between 1.30 am and 2.30 am on September 7, followed by the rollout of rover 'Pragyan' between 5.30 a.m and 6.30 a.m.

A few hours later, the rover will roll down from 'Vikram' and will explore the surrounding lunar terrain. Chandrayaan-2, a follow-on mission to the Chandrayaan-1 venture launched more than a decade ago, comprises an orbiter, lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan).

How To Watch, Start Time and Livestream

The soft landing will be telecast live from 1.10 a.m on Doordarshan, webcast on ISRO website (isro.gov.in) and streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

You can also watch the landing on the Press Information Bureau YouTube channel at 1.10 am IST on September 7.

National Geographic and Hotstar will provide live coverage from 11.30 p.m. on Friday.

Cost Of The Project

The Chandrayaan-2 is a Rs 978 crore unmanned moon mission (satellite cost Rs 603 crore, GSLV MK III cost Rs 375 crore). India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, GSLV MkIII-M1 successfully launched the 3,840-kg Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into Earth's orbit on July 22.