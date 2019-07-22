Chandrayaan 2: Isro successfully launches India's 2nd moon mission

India moved towards its second tryst with the moon with ISRO's heavy-lift rocket - the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) - carrying the 3,850 kg Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft, blasting off from the Sriharikota spaceport on Monday afternoon. At exactly 2.43 p.m., the Rs 375 crore GSLV-Mk III rocket began its ascent into space from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC).

The 43.4 metre tall, 640 ton rocket, nicknamed 'Bahubali' for as the hero in the successful film lifts a heavy lingam, it carries the 3.8-tonne Chandrayaan-2, which will carry out India's second mission to its closest celestial neighbour.

Just over 16 minutes into its flight, the rocket will sling the Rs 603 crore Chandrayaan-2 into an Earth parking 170x39,120 km orbit.

From there it will be a long journey for Chandrayaan-2 as the distance between the earth and the moon is about 384,400 km.

The Indian space agency will raise the spacecraft's orbit by a series of manoeuvres to put it on Lunar Transfer Trajectory.

Originally the rocket was to fly on July 15 at 2.51 a.m. Due to a technical glitch that was detected about ab hour prior to the rocket's liftoff, the mission was called off that day.