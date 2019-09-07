Technology
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO may have lost lander, rover, says official
Updated : September 07, 2019 09:23 AM IST
Earlier in the day, contact from the lander to the ground stations was lost during its powered descent to the Lunar surface minutes before the planned touch-down.
Speaking to PTI, a senior official closely associated with the mission, said later: "It's as good as lost. There is no hope. Very, very difficult to re-establish contact."
