Chandrayaan 2: Enthusiasm turns into despair at mission operations complex
Updated : September 07, 2019 06:31 AM IST
The mission that started from July 22 with the launch of the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft achieved one milestone after another in a phased manner.
However, the Vikram module lost contact minutes before the crucial touchdown on the lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday.
Before departing, Modi tried to boost the morale of the ISRO team saying that the nation was proud of them.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more