'Challenge Accepted': Tech Mahindra CEO responds to ChatGPT founder’s ‘hopeless to compete’ jibe

Tech Mahindra Chief Executive Officer CP Gurnani has strongly reacted to OpenAI founder Sam Altman's comments that Indian companies cannot compete with their American counterparts on artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Altman, who is visiting India as part of his six-nation tour, made the remarks at an event organised by The Economic Times. The 38-year-old suggested that creating a tool similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT would be very difficult for India when he was asked a question in this regard by Rajan Anandan, former head of Google India.

“We have got a very vibrant ecosystem in India. But specifically focusing on AI, are there spaces where you see a start-up from India building foundational models? How should we think about that, where is it that a team from India should start to actually build something truly substantial?” Anandan asked.

Sam Altman replied, “The way this works is we are going to tell you, it's totally hopeless to compete with us on training foundation models. You shouldn't try, and it's your job to like to try anyway. And I believe both of those things. I think it is pretty hopeless.”

Tech Mahindra CEO Gurnani retweeted the reply of the OpenAI founder and tweeted that he was up for the challenge.

“OpenAI founder Sam Altman said it's pretty hopeless for Indian companies to try and compete with them. Dear Sam Altman, from one CEO to another...CHALLENGE ACCEPTED,” tweeted Gurnani.

Gurnani’s tweet is significant since he is one of the longest-serving CEOs in India’s technology sector. Under his leadership, Tech Mahindra made investments in its own Metaverse.

Meanwhile, Altman also stated at the event that he is looking to fund start-ups in India.

Sam Altman co-founded OpenAI in 2015. Altman’s OpenAI has now emerged at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution with its popular tool ChatGPT, which has been the driving force behind the company’s success.

ChatGPT, which is trained on vast amounts of text from the internet and academic papers, is able to write computer code and carry on sophisticated conversations on almost any given topic.