'Challenge Accepted': Tech Mahindra CEO responds to ChatGPT founder’s ‘hopeless to compete’ jibe

Gurnani’s tweet is significant since he is one of the longest serving CEOs in India’s technology sector. Under his leadership, Tech Mahindra made investments in its own Metaverse.

Tech Mahindra Chief Executive Officer CP Gurnani has strongly reacted to OpenAI founder Sam Altman's comments that Indian companies cannot compete with their American counterparts on artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Altman, who is visiting India as part of his six-nation tour, made the remarks at an event organised by The Economic Times. The 38-year-old suggested that creating a tool similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT would be very difficult for India when he was asked a question in this regard by Rajan Anandan, former head of Google India.

“We have got a very vibrant ecosystem in India. But specifically focusing on AI, are there spaces where you see a start-up from India building foundational models? How should we think about that, where is it that a team from India should start to actually build something truly substantial?” Anandan asked.