Chaayos says it uses facial data when customers order a cup of tea quickly

After drawing flak over its facial recognition system, Sunshine Teahouse Pvt Ltd, which runs popular tea store chain Chaayos, responded to data privacy concerns, says that the facial data collection is currently in the beta test phase, and will only be rolled out at all stores after thorough testing, reported News18.

According to the report, the company says that they “strive to leverage technology” to make the customer experience at stores even better. “Towards this endeavour, we have recently launched a facial recognition feature at our Point of Sale as an option to eliminate the hassles of OTPs and reduce the overall customer purchase time. The feature is currently in the beta phase at select cafes and will be officially rolled out post thorough testing,” they say