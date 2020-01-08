#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

CES tech show: A wristband that will help you say “no” to junk food; machines make cocktails

Updated : January 08, 2020 02:37 PM IST

A London startup believes it can help you make healthier diet choices at the grocery store — using your own DNA.
Some people go to CES to glimpse the future of consumer technology. Others are looking for the future of what’s going to get hacked.
Samsung’s idea for your new robot friend is a simple ball that rolls along beside you. Its name is 'Ballie'.
CES tech show: A wristband that will help you say “no” to junk food; machines make cocktails
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Gold price in India hits all-time high today, yellow metal goes past $1,600 in the global markets

Gold price in India hits all-time high today, yellow metal goes past $1,600 in the global markets

Rupee opens weaker at 72.02/$1 as tensions in Middle East escalate

Rupee opens weaker at 72.02/$1 as tensions in Middle East escalate

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 crore to banks

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 crore to banks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV