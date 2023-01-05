CES 2023 LIVE: Sony says PlayStation 5 shortage is over, unveils new electric vehicle with Honda

HP unveiled new laptops and monitors, designed to provide better hybrid experiences, at CES 2023. The HP Dragonfly G4, HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and HP Elite x360 1040 G10 laptops offer 'Multi-Camera Experience', 'Auto Camera Select', and much more. The company also introduced the 'HP E-Series G5' monitors, with display sizes ranging from 21.5 to 27 inches diagonally.
BMW shared its vision of the future digital experience, both inside and outside the vehicle, during its CES 2023 presentation. BMW i Vision Dee is a futuristic mid-size sedan with a new and pared-down design language. The name “Dee” stands for Digital Emotional Experience — and that is precisely its aim: to create an even stronger bond between people and their cars going forward.
BMW has also refined its use of colour-change technology. Having unveiled the BMW iX Flow Featuring E Ink, with the ability to change from black to white, at the last CES, BMW i Vision Dee can now curate its exterior in up to 32 colours
Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), on Thursday, announced its new brand ‘Afeela' and unveiled a new type of mobility prototype. The prototype EV will come equipped with 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside the vehicle, with 800 tera operations per second (TOPS) of computing power. According to Yasuhide Mizuno, the representative director, chairman and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility Inc., the car will use the ‘Unreal Engine’ 3-D creation tool from Epic Games, the maker of the "Fortnite" series of games.
“Pre-orders are planned to begin in the first half of 2025, sales by the end of 2025, and delivery from spring in 2026 in North America,” Mizuno added.
The Nowatch was launched at CES 2022, and now it will finally be going on sale. The watch does everything but tell the time. It can track your heart rate, sleep, steps, and your sweat glands. With this data, the “watch” can monitor your stress level and can tell when it's about to get worse. The base wearable costs 299 euros ($318).
During Sony’s presentation, Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment, might have hinted that the PlayStation 5 shortage could be coming to an end. “Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward,” he said. The company also announced that it’s sold around 30 million consoles at this point. The device was launched in Novemebr 2020, and wasn’t “easy to buy” until August 2022.