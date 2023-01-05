CES 2023 LIVE: Sony says PlayStation 5 shortage is over, unveils new electric vehicle with Honda

1 Min(s) Read
By Pihu Yadav  Jan 5, 2023 4:30 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show. The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic. Exhibitors range from big names including Sony and LG to tiny startups. You might see the next big thing or something that will never make it past the prototype stage. On Tuesday night, the show kicked off with media previews from just some of the 3,000 companies signed up to attend. Catch the live updates of the event here:

Live Updates

HP unveiled new laptops and monitors, designed to provide better hybrid experiences, at CES 2023. The HP Dragonfly G4, HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and HP Elite x360 1040 G10 laptops offer 'Multi-Camera Experience', 'Auto Camera Select', and much more. The company also introduced the 'HP E-Series G5' monitors, with display sizes ranging from 21.5 to 27 inches diagonally.

Jan 5, 2023 4:30 PM

BMW shared its vision of the future digital experience, both inside and outside the vehicle, during its CES 2023 presentation. BMW i Vision Dee is a futuristic mid-size sedan with a new and pared-down design language. The name “Dee” stands for Digital Emotional Experience — and that is precisely its aim: to create an even stronger bond between people and their cars going forward.

BMW has also refined its use of colour-change technology. Having unveiled the BMW iX Flow Featuring E Ink, with the ability to change from black to white, at the last CES, BMW i Vision Dee can now curate its exterior in up to 32 colours

Jan 5, 2023 3:32 PM

Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor and former governor of California, poses with Oliver Zipse, chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, during a BMW keynote address at CES 2023, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas. (Image: Reuters)

Jan 5, 2023 3:21 PM

Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), on Thursday, announced its new brand ‘Afeela' and unveiled a new type of mobility prototype. The prototype EV will come equipped with 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside the vehicle, with 800 tera operations per second (TOPS) of computing power. According to Yasuhide Mizuno, the representative director, chairman and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility Inc., the car will use the ‘Unreal Engine’ 3-D creation tool from Epic Games, the maker of the "Fortnite" series of games.

“Pre-orders are planned to begin in the first half of 2025, sales by the end of 2025, and delivery from spring in 2026 in North America,” Mizuno added.

Jan 5, 2023 2:58 PM

The Nowatch was launched at CES 2022, and now it will finally be going on sale. The watch does everything but tell the time. It can track your heart rate, sleep, steps, and your sweat glands. With this data, the “watch” can monitor your stress level and can tell when it's about to get worse. The base wearable costs 299 euros ($318).

Jan 5, 2023 2:44 PM

During Sony’s presentation, Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment, might have hinted that the PlayStation 5 shortage could be coming to an end.  “Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward,” he said. The company also announced that it’s sold around 30 million consoles at this point. The device was launched in Novemebr 2020, and wasn’t “easy to buy” until August 2022.

Jan 5, 2023 2:30 PM

The star of the AMD event was its new Ryzen 7000 mobile CPUs for laptops. The Ryzen 7040 can run up to 12 trillion AI operations per second. The first Ryzen 7040 notebooks available in March with more than 250 laptop designs in the pipeline, According to Su.

Jan 5, 2023 1:46 PM

AMD also introduced the Instinct MI300 chip for AI tasks. It combines multiple CPU and GPU chipsets with 3D stacking -- an advanced packaging technology that's increasingly important. It has more than 146 billion transistors with 128GB of high-bandwidth memory.

Jan 5, 2023 1:39 PM

Lisa Su, CEO, AMD, takes the stage to talk about the new Alveo V70 inference engine, an AI chip that runs AI tasks like object recognition (as opposed to training, a different and more taxing AI task) in data centres. It ticks along at 400 trillion operations per second.

Jan 5, 2023 1:37 PM