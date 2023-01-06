CES 2023: Lenovo introduces dual-screen OLED laptop and ThinkPhone with Motorola

The two 13.3-inch OLED panels support 2.8K resolution, HDR, and multitouch gestures. The “laptop” also houses four Bowers & Wilkins-branded speakers, which include two tweeters and support for Dolby Atmos. The Yoga Book 9i is said to have a starting price of $2,099.99.

The Consumer Electronics Expo (CES) 2023 has kicked off in LAs Vegas, Nevada, and has been already seen some mindblowing innovations being showcased. Along with other brands and companies that are exhibiting their concepts/products at the event, Lenovo used the platform to introduce some really cool devices — among which is a new dual OLED screen laptop and a smartphone (what!?) that the company has worked on with Motorola.

This is the first device that Lenovo has co-branded since it took over the Motorola nine years ago. The smartphone is called ThinkPhone. Sounds familiar?

Yoga Book 9i

The all-new Yoga Book 9i is the first full-sized OLED dual-screen laptop. It comes with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard, a folio and a stylus to work on different modes.

The two 13.3-inch OLED panels support 2.8K resolution, HDR, and multitouch gestures. The “laptop” also houses four Bowers & Wilkins-branded speakers, which include two tweeters and support for Dolby Atmos.

It runs on the usual Windows 11 that we use on our single-screen regular laptops, but Lenovo has worked on several shortcuts and accessibility features that allow the operating system to take complete advantage of the two screens in various ways, depending on the need of the user. The device also has gesture controls which help you navigate through the use cases, including summoning a virtual keyboard and trackpad on the secondary screen.

The Yoga Book 9i is said to have a starting price of $2,099.99 with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-U15 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB or 1TB SSD and will arrive in June.

ThinkPhone by Motorola

Usually, there is nothing much to hype about a commercial, rugged smartphone — especially the ones that do not have any outstanding features and run on an older chip — but this one turned heads mostly because of its branding.

Lenovo introduced the ThinkPhone at CES 2023 as the perfect partner for its ThinkPad range of laptops. “For years, ThinkPad has been about solving customer problems through innovative technology, trusted quality and purposeful design; and today, to celebrate this heritage as Lenovo marks the 30th anniversary of ThinkPad, Motorola is delighted to bring the ThinkPhone, the best companion to a ThinkPad,” the company said in a statement.

Getting the specifications out of the way, the 5G phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, and has a 6.6-inch OLED screen with two cameras on the main setup — a 50 MP main shooter and a 13 MPl ultrawide.

It houses a 5,000 mAh battery — which Lenovo claims can last 36 hours — with 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance along with MIL-STD 810H certification, meaning it stands up to some additional abuse like vibrations and freezing temperatures.

But that’s not all — it’s the internals that make this one different from the others. It comes with Moto Secure, an app for security and privacy. Through Moto OEMConfig or Moto Device Manager, IT administrators can remotely configure Moto Secure features on ThinkPhones, from lock screen settings to network alerts to pin layout scrambling. Additionally, the ThinkPhone has Moto KeySafe, a separate processor that isolates PINs, passwords, and cryptographic keys, storing them in a tamper-resistant environment and protecting the data from the inside out.

“The ThinkPhone also has the iconic, customisable Red Key, beautifully crafted on the side to provide immediate access to the most critical business and field apps or instantly integrate the mobile and PC experiences,” Lenovo added.

Additionally, there are several features referred to as Think 2 Think connectivity that were created specifically for use with ThinkPads. When near one other and connected to the same Wi-Fi network, a ThinkPhone and ThinkPad can instantly connect. You can copy and paste text and photos between devices via a shared clipboard, and PC screens can display phone notifications.