CES 2022 to be held in hybrid mode; here's what to expect

The Consumer Electronics Show ( CES ) 2022, scheduled to kick off in Las Vegas on January 5, will be held in hybrid mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic . Restrictions on international travel are also in place to limit the number of people at the annual event, which is popular for displaying cutting-edge technology.

Organisers are optimistic that going the hybrid way will help them reach a wider audience. According to the Consumer Technology Association, the event organisers, “CES will be Jan 5-8 in Las Vegas with strong safety measures in place. The event will have a global technology focus, including innovations developed to fight COVID-19.”

The likes of Amazon Intel , AMD, Nvidia, Microsoft , Lenovo, Meta , Twitter, and Google have announced they will take part in the event virtually. These companies will live-stream press conferences and host digital exhibits rather than hosting the event in person. In contrast, Samsung Sony , LG and Qualcomm plan to attend the event physically.

Thousands of top leaders from federal and state and foreign governments, entrepreneurs, businesses, media, and buyers plan to come to Las Vegas for CES. “We have received several thousand new registrants since late last week. Given CES’ comprehensive health measures - vaccination requirement, masking and availability of COVID-19 tests - coupled with lower attendance and social distancing measures, we are confident that attendees and exhibitors will have a socially distanced but worthwhile and productive event,” the organisers added.

What to expect from CES 2022?

Smartphones: Galaxy S21 FE and new models from the Galaxy A series are likely to be unveiled at the event. However, several companies are launching the Mobile World Congress event, which is just around the corner.

Laptops: Brands like Acer, Dell, Razer and MSI are likely to display their new laptops with new technologies like Mini LED displays, 12th Gen Intel processors, and DDR5 RAM.

TVs: Sony, LG, and Samsung are expected to showcase their next-generation TVs with futuristic technologies like OLED panels, Mini LED, and HDMI I/O.

Other gadgets: Pet robots, robot vacuum cleaners, graphic cards, commercial robots, and wireless earbuds with a higher battery life will also be among the major attractions of the event this year.

Although CES 2022 may not be back to full strength yet, there will be many devices to look forward to. As work from home mode continues, the sale of PC, Webcams, microphones, conferencing devices, and tablets has shot up. Thus, exciting devices in these areas are expected to debut at CES 2022.

Meanwhile, some weird tech products are also likely to be introduced at the event as CES has, over the years, become the breeding ground for such out-of-the-box concepts. Last year too, companies rolled out very peculiar technologies.

Also Read // The world’s weirdest technologies on show at the CES 2022

Some of the “weird” gadgets that engaged people the most at CES 2021 were:

Samsung Bot Handy Smart Home Robot: This Samsung-built robot acts as an automated home butler since it can put away the dishes, tidy a messy room, and even pour wine.

LG Display Transparent OLED TV: This sophisticated TV can roll out from the foot of the bed and is 40 percent transparent.

LG Rollable Phone: The screen of this device extends into the size of a small tablet, becoming a two-in-one device.

Mojo Vision Lens AR Contact Lenses: These tech contact lenses display useful information—like directions to an intended destination, the weather, or notes for an important presentation—in your field of vision.

GM flying Taxi: This flying taxi is designed to transport a single passenger at speeds of up to 55 miles per hour without any pilot. It is capable of performing vertical takeoffs and landings.

ColdSnap: This device allows you to get a single servicing of ice cream in less than 120 seconds.