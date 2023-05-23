India's cybersecurity watchdog tells users update Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge immediately

CERT-in has classified the severity of the vulnerabilities in earlier versions of both of these browsers as ‘High’. A vulnerability note has been issued every month of this year for Google Chrome, Microsoft Egde by CERT-in.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a cybersecurity monitor under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a warning to Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge users in India. CERT-in has classified the severity of the vulnerabilities in earlier versions of both of these browsers as ‘High’. A vulnerability note has been issued every month of this year for Google Chrome, Microsoft Egde by CERT-in.

“Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Microsoft Edge/Google Chrome which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or cause a denial of service condition on the targeted system,” CERT-in said. In simple terms, a bad actor can exploit these vulnerabilities to gain access to a user's device, running malicious code or denying them access, similar to a ransomware attack.

The warning has been issued for Microsoft Edge versions older then 113.0.1774.50, Google Chrome versions older 113.0.5672.126 for Linux/macOS and 113.0.5672.126/.127 for Windows. According to Statista, Chrome had about 86.32 percent of the browser market share in India as of December 2022.