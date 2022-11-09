Centre unveils revised guidelines for uplinking & downlinking of TV channels

By Anand Singha

According to the ‘Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India, 2022’, no prior approval is required for live transmission of events; only prior registration of events to be aired is required.

The Central Government on Wednesday unveiled revised uplinking and downlinking guidelines for satellite television channels, which will ease the issue of permissions for the companies/ LLPs registered in India while scrapping the authorisation required for live transmission of events.

The new requirements, which were authorised by the Union Cabinet after about 11 years, also require television networks to broadcast content of national and public interest for 30 minutes every day.

The guidelines also permit a channel to be uplinked utilising the facilities of more than one teleport/satellite, as opposed to only one at the moment. There will be no need for prior approval to change languages or convert from SD to HD or HD to SD. The standards also require channels uplinking in frequency bands other than C-Band to encrypt their signals.

"We've taken the approval of the Union Cabinet, as per the improvement we have considered over the years," said the Information & Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra.

He added that the ministry has made several improvements in terms of ease of doing business. “We have tried to bring everyone on a level-playing field".