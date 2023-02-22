India increases broadband minimum speed 400% to 2 Mbps — What does this mean

The revision of the definition of broadband is a significant development for internet users in India. The previous definition of broadband, which was issued in 2013, defined broadband as a data connection that had a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps.

The Ministry of Communications, in a gazette notification published on February 1, had announced the revision of the definition of broadband. The new definition, which supersedes the previous one issued in 2013, was made after the consideration of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's recommendation.

According to the new definition, "Broadband is a data connection that is able to support interactive services, including internet access and has the capability of a minimum download speed of 2 Mbps to an individual subscriber from the point of presence (POP) of the service provider intending to provide broadband service."

With the increase in internet usage and the need for high-speed internet, the revised definition of broadband is expected to benefit users across the country. The new definition is expected to enable internet service providers to provide better internet services to their customers and improve the overall internet experience in the country.

The revision of the definition of broadband is in line with the government's efforts to promote digital connectivity and provide better internet services to people in all parts of the country. The move is also expected to help the government achieve its target of connecting every citizen to the internet and providing them with access to digital services.

The Ministry of Communications has urged all internet service providers to take note of the revised definition and ensure that they provide their customers with high-speed internet services that meet the new minimum download speed requirement.

According to Airtel's website, a minimum bandwidth of 2 Mbps is only sufficient for sending texts and emails; in order to stream movies or utilise OTTs, even greater speeds are necessary. Speeds between 40 Mbps and 1 Gbps are typically promised by a telecom operator's broadband plan.

As of November 30, 2022, India had about 825.4 million broadband subscribers, of which 793.5 million were wireless broadband users, and the rest were wireline.