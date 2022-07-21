The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) aims to lay down a comprehensive framework to curb fake and paid reviews on online portals by July 31, people in the know of the development told CNBC-TV18. Meanwhile, the deadline for the e-commerce industry to submit their feedback and suggestions on fake and paid reviews on online portals ends tomorrow.

According to sources, the government has asked key players, including giants such as Amazon, Meesho, Tata Sons, Reliance Retail, Google, Meta among others, along with industry associations such as FICCI, CII, Advertising Standards Council of India, CAIT, etc to give their feedback and suggestions on fake and paid online reviews by July 22.

Once the government receives the suggestions, "they will then play a key role, in keeping industry concerns in place, as the government prepares new guidelines to curb fake reviews,” sources added.

The Consumer Affairs Department had earlier constituted a committee with representatives of e-commerce firms and industry stakeholders to develop a framework to curb fake and paid reviews online.

The government is of the view that consumers on e-commerce platforms heavily rely on reviews posted to see the opinion and experiences of users who have already purchased the goods or services, which is why the fake reviews need to be curbed.

“Traceability by ensuring the authenticity of the reviewer and the associated liability of the platform are the two key issues here. Also e-commerce players must disclose as to how they choose the “most relevant reviews” for display in a fair and transparent manner,” said Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs.