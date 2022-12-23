English
technology News

CCI decision on Android a major setback for Indian users, businesses: Google
By Pihu Yadav  Dec 23, 2022 1:38:22 PM IST (Published)

In October, the Competition Commission fined tech giant Google a hefty Rs 1,337.76 crore for abusing its control over certain markets in regard to Android mobile devices.

Google has appealed the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) decision regarding unfair business practices in the Android mobile device ecosystem to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), as per a Google spokesperson. 

In October, the Competition Commission fined tech giant Google a hefty Rs 1,337.76 crore for abusing its control over certain markets in regard to Android mobile devices. The commission also ordered the company to stop engaging in a number of unfair commercial practices.
A Google spokesperson told PTI, "We have decided to appeal the CCI's decision on Android as we believe it presents a major setback for our Indian users and businesses who trust Android's security features, and potentially raising the cost of mobile devices." "We look forward to making our case in NCLAT and remain committed to users and partners," the spokesperson added.
Also Read: Facebook parent Meta to settle Cambridge Analytica scandal case for $725 million
Android has greatly benefitted Indian users, developers, and OEMs, and powered India's digital transformation, the company said.
According to sources, Google has requested a stay. The company also believes that CCI disregarded the substantial evidence that OEMs, developers, and users had provided proving that the open Android business model supports competition for the benefit of all stakeholders, including in India specifically.
Insiders also said that Google is certain that the NCLAT will fully consider the evidence that has been submitted as well as the enormous contribution that Android has made to the rapid expansion and profitability of the mobile ecosystem in India.
Also Read: Twitter layoffs continue as ex-employee claims half of the remaining public policy team let go
Sources asserted that Android had created more choices for everyone, and supports thousands of successful businesses in India and around the world.
The CCI decision exposes Indian users to unprecedented security risks, and will make Android devices in India more expensive, less functional and less safe than they are today, sources claimed.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Read: EU should put Twitter under direct supervision after missteps, says German official
