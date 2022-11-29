CASHe partners with Haptik to launch automated instant credit disbursals on WhatsApp

The WhatsApp chatbot is said to be a one-stop, end-to-end solution for young professionals who can access instant credit. Users can connect with CASHe on WhatsApp at +918097553191.
Jio Haptik Technologies Limited (Haptik), a WhatsApp chatbot solution provider, on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with CASHe, a financial wellness platform to enable automated instant credit line disbursals on WhatsApp.
According to a statement by the company, the technology powering this solution is Haptik’s Conversational Commerce capabilities and CASHe’s AI-powered bot that matches the user’s inputs and automatically facilitates a formal application, along with a Know-Your-Customer (KYC) check. Once verified, it sets up a credit line in a few clicks through a guided conversational flow. The user’s details are generated and displayed based on the name entered — the only key input that the borrower needs to enter at the start of the conversation.
The WhatsApp chatbot is said to be a one-stop, end-to-end solution for young professionals who can access instant credit. Users can connect with CASHe on WhatsApp at +918097553191.
Swapan Rajdev, Co-founder and CTO, Haptik, said, “Haptik is pleased to be partnering with CASHe, India’s leading financial wellness platform, with the aim of helping borrowers get access to loans and credit seamlessly and in under a minute. The CASHe WhatsApp bot, powered by Haptik, offers users a smooth onboarding and borrowing experience that includes instant verification, document upload, automated underwriting, and more importantly, quick loan disbursal. Since going live with our WhatsApp bot, CASHe has witnessed over 50,000 credit line issuances, more than Rs 25 crore in loan disbursals, and more.”
Yashoraj Tyagi, CTO & CBO, CASHe, said, “CASHe and the team at Haptik developed a WhatsApp native comprehensive loan processing and disbursal module that allows users to interact within WhatsApp without having to leave the platform. With this solution on offer, we have successfully pivoted our credit model to adapt to the shifts in the lending space by offering instant sachet loans to existing and prospective borrowers through an engaging and conversational flow. The digital assistant on WhatsApp helps us to reach out to new customers and support the existing ones. We are very excited about the prospects that lie ahead of us.”
