Carl Pei's Nothing to launch its debut smartphone in April: Report

Following the launch of its first product -- a pair of wireless earbuds -- last year, consumer tech brand Nothing is now planning to launch its debut smartphone in April. Led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, Nothing has been working on this phone for over a year, according to a report by TechCrunch.

A prototype of Nothing's maiden smartphone device was reportedly shown to executives from companies, including Qualcomm, at this week’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. In an interview last year, Carl Pei had said that they would like to launch a range of consumer tech products under the brand name Nothing . Going by media reports, the company has nearly five products under development.

In the last week of February, the official Twitter account of Nothing had tweeted -- March is going to be fun -- leading people to believe that its first smartphone device will be launched in March itself. However, the company has, so far, not issued any public statement regarding the release of its much-anticipated smartphone.

Read Also |

Also, details of this upcoming device are not yet out. Nonetheless, it is reported that Nothing's smartphone -- just like its wireless earbuds "Ear 1" -- may be transparent, allowing users to peer at its internal components.