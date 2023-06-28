Carl Pei's Nothing raises $96 million from Highland Europe, existing investors

Nothing, the London-based consumer technology brand, has announced a fundraising round led by Highland Europe — a London-based venture capital firm focusing on high-potential technology companies — with participation from existing and additional investors GV (Google Ventures), EQT Ventures and C Capital, alongside house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia. The company will use these funds to scale its product and technology portfolio.

“In just over two years, we’ve assembled one of the strongest teams in the industry and sold over 1.5 million devices worldwide,” said Carl Pei, Nothing CEO and Co-founder said in a press release. “It’s clear that there’s real demand for an innovative challenger in the consumer tech industry, and with this new round of financing, we’ve never been better positioned to realise our vision to make tech fun again.”