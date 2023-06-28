CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsCarl Pei's Nothing raises $96 million from Highland Europe, existing investors

Carl Pei's Nothing raises $96 million from Highland Europe, existing investors

Carl Pei's Nothing raises $96 million from Highland Europe, existing investors
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vijay Anand  Jun 28, 2023 6:00:27 PM IST (Published)

Nothing, the London-based consumer technology brand, has announced a fundraising round led by Highland Europe — a London-based venture capital firm focusing on high-potential technology companies — with participation from existing and additional investors GV (Google Ventures), EQT Ventures and C Capital, alongside house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia. The company will use these funds to scale its product and technology portfolio.

“In just over two years, we’ve assembled one of the strongest teams in the industry and sold over 1.5 million devices worldwide,” said Carl Pei, Nothing CEO and Co-founder said in a press release. “It’s clear that there’s real demand for an innovative challenger in the consumer tech industry, and with this new round of financing, we’ve never been better positioned to realise our vision to make tech fun again.”
Nothing is gearing up to release its second smartphone — and the fifth in its product portfolio, the Phone (2), at 8.30 pm on July 11. The Phone (2) is the successor to Phone (1), easily one of the best-looking smartphones I've ever used or reviewed. The Phone (1) had a clean, stock Android interface and came with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. At launch, it was priced around Rs 33,000.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X