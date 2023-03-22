Carl Pei goes full YouTuber for Nothing Ear (2) launch

During the 8-minute announcement, the CEO mostly spoke about the company’s journey and what about Nothing Ear (2) in new — basic things that the public wants to know with no fancy words and over-the-top production.

Almost every time a product is launched, specifically a tech product, there is nothing much to talk about except for the product itself. Keynotes and announcements are long and boring and usually, a bunch of very excited people selling their “best-in-class” gizmo like it’s the only thing you need to buy before you die — before the next in line comes out, of course.

But not Carl Pei’s Nothing.

The company launched its fourth product on Wednesday, the TWS earbuds Ear (2) and the announcement deserves a shoutout.

Pei gave some sneak peeks into the announcement with a YouTube thumbnail that matched MKBHD’s and tweeted another photo with a background similar to tech YouTuber iJustine’s, so we knew something was up. The title even read “Introducing Nothing Ear (2) ft. Marques Brownlee”. And as the clock hit 8.35 pm local time in India, we found out what it was.

Pei’s Nothing is unconventional in every sense — from founding the company, and naming it to the product range itself — and this announcement just added to that.

In the live stream, we see Pei mimicking several famous tech YouTubers, their setups, their styles, even their voice to an extent and their editing. To get into character, Pei even spoke in Hindi, in an attempt to imitate Indian tech YouTuber Technical Guruji.

During the 8-minute announcement, the CEO mostly spoke about the company’s journey and what about Nothing Ear (2) in new — basic things that the public wants to know with no fancy words and over-the-top production. Apart from turning into a YouTuber and having a makeshift background that resembled their OG counterparts pretty accurately.

Fans can also spot Marques Brownlee towards the end of the video watching Pei become MKBHD for a little while, calling the whole thing “cringe” as a joke and saying “call me when it’s Phone (2)”.

