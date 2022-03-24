0

Carl Pei's Nothing announces its first smartphone; what we know so far

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Updated)
Nothing has been tight-lipped about its maiden smartphone’s specs and price. Nonetheless, during a virtual event on March 23, Nothing’s CEO and OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced that phone (1) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Carl Pei's Nothing announces its first smartphone; what we know so far
London-based consumer tech company Nothing is all set to launch its debut smartphone -- phone (1) -- this summer. While the exact launch date has not been announced, the company has tweeted a link to sign up for receiving the updates of the smartphone. The development follows the launch of Nothing’s first product -- a pair of (poorly received) wireless earbuds called "Ear 1" -- last year.
In a tweet on Wednesday, the company said, “You’ve speculated, and now you know. Nothing phone (1) is officially coming. It’s unlike anything else. Summer 2022."
The teaser posted along with the tweet suggests that the phone could have a series of light strips built into its back. However, Nothing has been tight-lipped about its maiden smartphone’s specs and price. Nonetheless, during a virtual event on March 23, Nothing’s CEO and OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced that phone (1) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
Pei also claimed that the device would have a “really cool” sound design. Besides, he also specified that "Nothing phone (1) will work seamlessly with the Nothing ear (1) and even Apple’s AirPods and future Tesla cars".
Speaking at the virtual event, Pei also said that Nothing is in the process of launching its own Operating System as well. The Nothing OS, claims Pei, will focus on making the device fast. He said, “Nothing OS captures the best features of pure Android, distilling the operating system to just the essentials, where every byte has a purpose."
Explaining his vision for the company, Pei said that his aim is to create an ecosystem of interconnected Nothing devices like Apple.
