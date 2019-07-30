Finance
US bank says data of over 100 million customers hacked
Updated : July 30, 2019 10:15 AM IST
The suspect, a 33-year-old former Seattle technology company software engineer identified as Paige Thompson, made her initial appearance in US District Court in Seattle on Monday, the US Attorney's office said.
Law enforcement officials were able to track Thompson down as the page she posted on contained her full name as part of its digital address, the complaint said. Capital One said it identified the hack on July 19.
The incident is expected to cost between $100 million and $150 million in 2019, mainly because of customer notifications, credit monitoring and legal support, Capital One said.
