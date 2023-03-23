Canva introduces AI tools to its design platform — Check details here

The firm launched a wide range of AI-powered tools at the event. Canva’s 125 million users can lean on them to create presentations by writing a description of the slides they want to see. They can also get recommendations for pictures and layouts, generate custom AI content, and automatically translate the text in designs to over 100 different languages.

Online graphic design platform Canva unveiled a range of new products at its second Canva Create event in Sydney on Thursday. The event marks the company's latest push to empower people to design anything with ease.

The firm launched a wide range of AI-powered tools at the event. Canva’s 125 million users can lean on them to create presentations by writing a description of the slides they want to see. They can also get recommendations for pictures and layouts, generate custom AI content, and automatically translate the text in designs to over 100 different languages.

The release comes amid heightened buzz over generative AI — software that can create text, images, music or even video based on user prompts. Google, a pioneer in the technology, has been working on such systems for years, but those efforts have been kept mostly within its labs. Now, the company is playing catch-up to OpenAI and its backer Microsoft, which have made their conversational AI services more broadly available to the public.

The event saw Canva introduce a range of new products, including the Magic Design feature that enables users to upload an image and select a style, which will come to life across a personalised and customizable template. The new Draw feature has also been added, which allows users to draw across any type of design with the option to match the sketch to the element library.

Canva's Translate feature has also been added to make it easier for users to communicate with their audiences across borders by transforming designs at the click of a button. Magic Eraser and Magic Edit are new tools that enable users to easily remove unwanted distractions and swap elements respectively, saving users time and effort.

The event also saw the addition of the Beat Sync feature, which perfectly aligns footage to a music track's beat, and the Magic Presentation feature which generates a first draft of a presentation with an outline and content.

Canva's Magic Write feature has also been expanded across the entire Visual Suite, allowing users to use it to write speeches, blog posts, and even original poems.

The event's unveiling saw Canva's Visual Suite become more powerful and creative, enhancing its design capabilities with more speed and inspiration.

Since launching its work suite six months ago, the company has added 40 million users to reach 125 million monthly active users, signalling growth is accelerating. It took the startup almost five years to reach 10 million users, according to the CEO. More than 6 million paying teams are using Canva now, doubling in the past year.

(With Bloomberg Inputs)