English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsCanada takes action against potential TikTok data breaches, bans app on staff devices

Canada takes action against potential TikTok data breaches, bans app on staff devices

Canada takes action against potential TikTok data breaches, bans app on staff devices
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Feb 27, 2023 11:55:05 PM IST (Published)

This decision follows a similar ban imposed by the European Commission and highlights the mounting concerns surrounding TikTok's proximity to the Chinese government and its handling of user data across the globe.

Canada is set to ban the Chinese social media app TikTok from all government-issued devices starting on Tuesday, according to reports. This move was made by the country's chief information officer in order to safeguard government information, following an internal review that revealed TikTok's data collection methods may leave users vulnerable to cyber attacks.

Recommended Articles

View All
Northeastern Exit Polls: Here's why Meghalaya looks unpredictable while Nagaland and Tripura comes a sure shot for BJP

Northeastern Exit Polls: Here's why Meghalaya looks unpredictable while Nagaland and Tripura comes a sure shot for BJP

Feb 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

KV Kamath says India's growth story will not derail, needs to be nurtured properly

KV Kamath says India's growth story will not derail, needs to be nurtured properly

Feb 27, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read

As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born

As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


This decision follows a similar ban imposed by the European Commission and highlights the mounting concerns surrounding TikTok's proximity to the Chinese government and its handling of user data across the globe.
In addition, federal and provincial privacy regulators in Canada are conducting a joint investigation into the app, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance Ltd, over concerns regarding its collection, use, and disclosure of personal information.
Neither TikTok nor Canada's Treasury Board, which includes the office of the country's chief information officer, have commented on the matter at this time.
This action by Canada could potentially strain Sino-Canadian relations further, which have been tense in recent years due to a variety of issues, including allegations by Ottawa that China has attempted to interfere in its elections and conduct air and maritime surveillance activities.
Beijing has denied these allegations and has called for Ottawa to stop what it describes as unjustified speculation and smear campaigns.
Also read: Two more US states have banned TikTok from government devices — Here's why
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ByteDanceTikTok

Next Article

India is the place to be for many German companies, says SAP CEO

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X