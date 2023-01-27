Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup begins today — Everything you need to know

The tournament will kick off with a round-robin stage, where each team will face off against the other. Fans can expect to see a total of 28 matches, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs.
The Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup, presented by TECNO Mobile and organised by Skyesports, is set to begin on Friday, January 27, and will continue till February 26 on each weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). It will feature eight of the top teams from across India competing for the ultimate prize and the title of champion.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Rs 11 lakh crore market cap lost in biggest two-day fall in four months
Jan 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023— From increasing allocation to up-skilling, India's education sector expects a lot
Jan 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India's Civil Aviation — Additional consolidation amid thinning competition!
Jan 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry
Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The tournament will kick off with a round-robin stage, where each team will face off against the other. Fans can expect to see a total of 28 matches, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. The playoffs will feature a double-elimination bracket, where the top teams will battle it out for a spot in the grand finale.
The tournament will feature teams such as GodLike Esports, Revenant Esports, Anthem, Team XO, Nirvana Esports, Team Rebirth, 5 and a half men and Team I2K Elite.
The tournament will be live-streamed on the Skyesports YouTube channel, in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English, to ensure that everyone can enjoy the tournament in their preferred language.
The information on the prize is still unclear but the tournament organisers may provide further information in the coming days.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!