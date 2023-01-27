Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup begins today — Everything you need to know

The tournament will kick off with a round-robin stage, where each team will face off against the other. Fans can expect to see a total of 28 matches, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs.

The Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup, presented by TECNO Mobile and organised by Skyesports, is set to begin on Friday, January 27, and will continue till February 26 on each weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). It will feature eight of the top teams from across India competing for the ultimate prize and the title of champion.

The tournament will kick off with a round-robin stage, where each team will face off against the other. Fans can expect to see a total of 28 matches, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. The playoffs will feature a double-elimination bracket, where the top teams will battle it out for a spot in the grand finale.

The tournament will feature teams such as GodLike Esports, Revenant Esports, Anthem, Team XO, Nirvana Esports, Team Rebirth, 5 and a half men and Team I2K Elite.

The tournament will be live-streamed on the Skyesports YouTube channel, in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English, to ensure that everyone can enjoy the tournament in their preferred language.

The information on the prize is still unclear but the tournament organisers may provide further information in the coming days.

