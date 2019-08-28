Big ticket cabinet decisions: FDI norms relaxed

To boost the ailing economy, the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday relaxed foreign direct investment (FDI) rule for foreign single-brand retailers and also permitted foreign investment in contract manufacturing and coal mining.

In the first decision, the cabinet has allowed online retailing under single-brand retail and relaxed rules for complying with the mandatory 30 percent local sourcing norms by foreign single-brand retailers.

Now, single-brand retail firms would also be permitted to open online stores before setting up brick-and-mortar shops. Currently, online sale by a single-brand retail player is allowed only after the opening of physical outlet.

In the second decision, 100 percent FDI in contract manufacturing under automatic route has been allowed and 26 percent FDI has been allowed in digital media.

In the third decision, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said 100 percent FDI under automatic route in coal mining and associated infrastructure has been approved.

Sugar Export Subsidy

In the fourth decision, the government has approved Rs 6,268 crore export subsidy for 60 lakh tonnes of sugar. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We have taken an important decision in the interest of sugarcane farmers. The cabinet has approved export subsidy for 6 million tonnes for 2019-20," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the cabinet meeting

A lump sum export subsidy of Rs 10,448 per tonne will be given to sugar mills in the 2019-20 marketing year (October-September), costing the exchequer Rs 6,268 crore as a subsidy, he said.

India has 162 lakh tonne of sugar stock, of which 40 lakh tonnes is buffer stock and 60 lakh tonne will be exported, Javadekar said.

approves Sugar export policy for evacuation of surplus stocks during sugar season 2019-20;

Government Medical Colleges

In the biggest ever expansion of medical facilities in the world, the government will open 75 medical colleges with an investment of Rs 24,000 crore, which will benefit the rural population in the country.