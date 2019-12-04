#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Business

Cabinet approves Personal Data Protection Bill

Updated : December 04, 2019 02:11 PM IST

The Bill will be introduced in Parliament during the current Winter Session
The Bill is likely to contain broad guidelines on the collection, storage, and processing of personal data, consent of individuals, penalties and compensation, code of conduct and an enforcement model
Cabinet approves Personal Data Protection Bill
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Income tax refund: 2.10 crore tax refunds of Rs 1.46 lakh crore processed till November 28, says CBDT

Income tax refund: 2.10 crore tax refunds of Rs 1.46 lakh crore processed till November 28, says CBDT

Blow to e-pharmacy startups as govt orders a halt to online drug sales, says report

Blow to e-pharmacy startups as govt orders a halt to online drug sales, says report

If your bank goes bust, you will get only Rs 1 lakh: RBI-owned subsidiary

If your bank goes bust, you will get only Rs 1 lakh: RBI-owned subsidiary

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV