Cabinet approves Personal Data Protection Bill
Updated : December 04, 2019 02:11 PM IST
The Bill will be introduced in Parliament during the current Winter Session
The Bill is likely to contain broad guidelines on the collection, storage, and processing of personal data, consent of individuals, penalties and compensation, code of conduct and an enforcement model
