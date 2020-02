The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the constitution of an empowered 'Technology Group' and mandated it to render timely policy advice on the latest technologies.

The cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi has decided that the group will have 12 members with the Principal Scientific Adviser to the government as its chair.

The group has been asked to also map technology and technology products, commercialisation of dual-use technologies developed in national laboratories and government R&D organisations, developing an indigenisation road map for selected key technologies, and selection of appropriate R&D programs.