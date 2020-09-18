Business ByteDance plans TikTok IPO to win US deal as deadline looms Updated : September 18, 2020 10:10 AM IST ByteDance is racing to clinch an agreement with the White House that will stave off a US ban on TikTok. The White House and ByteDance have agreed to a term sheet on some aspects of a deal, although Trump has not yet approved it, one of the sources said Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.