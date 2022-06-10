Byju, Unacademy to be summoned by consumer affairs ministry over 'extra study pressure' complaints

The Union Consumer Affairs Ministry would soon hold a meeting with key edutech firms in India, including Byju's and Unacademy. The reason cited is complaints made by parents that these platforms put extra study pressure on schools.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh responding to the questions on taking action against misleading advertisements like Byju's new ad 'two teacher advantage', said, "We are aware of this. I have called a meeting of edutech companies next week or so".

Singh further added that a committee had been set up to frame guidelines amid multiple fake reviews complaints on e-commerce platforms. Representatives of majors like Amazon, Reliance, consumer organisations and law firms would be part of the committee.

"We will hopefully come out with guidelines to prevent fake reviews in the next 60 days," he added. Recently, the secretary had presided over a meeting held over extra service charges and unfair trade practice issues with restaurants and hotel representatives.

Central Consumer Protection Authority Chief Commissioner and Additional Secretary in the Consumer Affairs Ministry Nidhi Khare and other senior officials were present at the press conference.

With inputs from PTI