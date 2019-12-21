Technology
By 2020, Apple's AirPods set to rake $15 billion business
Updated : December 21, 2019 06:55 PM IST
Apple could sell as many as 85 million AirPods next year, making AirPods the company's third-largest business after iPhones and iPads by 2021.
Apple recently doubled its monthly AirPods Pro production from one million to two million units per month.
The company is likely to maintain 50 percent of the true wireless hearables market share globally in 2020.
