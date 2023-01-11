English
Buy iPhone 12 Pro Max under Rs 70,000 and more at Cashify's iPhone Bumper Sale

By Pihu Yadav  Jan 11, 2023 4:26:32 PM IST (Published)

According to Cashify, the phones are put through 32-point quality checks and allotted grades as per Cashify’s transparent grading system that takes into account the visible signs of usage on the phone.

Cashify, a leading re-commerce marketplace and refurbished mobile retail chain, is all set to go live with ‘Cashify’s iPhone Bumper Sale’ on January 12 till January 15. In this sale, mint-conditioned refurbished Apple iPhones will be sold at a price starting from Rs 21,999, Cashify said in a statement.

“Consumers can now upgrade to an iPhone 12 Pro Max at a 30 percent discounted price of Rs 67,999 with iPhone 11 starting at Rs 29,499 and iPhone X starting at Rs 21,999. The offers are also available on top Android phones with Samsung S21 Plus 5G starting at Rs 35,999, Xiaomi Note 9 series starting at Rs 8,799,” the company added. All phones available for sale on Cashify can be bought at No Cost EMI.
Also Read: Apple likely to cancel release of fourth generation iPhone SE in 2024
According to Cashify, the phones are put through 32-point quality checks and allotted grades as per Cashify’s transparent grading system that takes into account the visible signs of usage on the phone. Every device is guaranteed to be 100 percent functional regardless of the grade: Superb, Good, or Fair. In a first-ever scenario, the customer also receives six months warranty and seven days replacement warranty on their refurbished phone.
Talking about the sale, Nakul Kumar, Co-Founder & CMO, Cashify said, “We are thrilled to offer our customers such amazing deals on premium smartphones. We’re aware that people want to have the latest phones, especially iPhones, without spending a fortune on them. Through the sale, we believe that everyone will have the chance to own the latest technology and we want to make that happen for our customers.”
The sale will take place on Cashify’s website and also at its brick-and-mortar stores.
Also Read: Samsung confirms February 1 for the launch of next Galaxy flagship devices

