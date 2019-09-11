Technology
Buy iPhone 11 for Rs 64,900 in India on Sept 27
Updated : September 11, 2019 06:36 AM IST
iPhone 11 will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED), starting at Rs 64,900.
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) starts at Rs 40,900 and Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) starts at Rs 49,900.
