Buy Apple iPhone XR at just Rs 17,599; How to grab iPhone deal on Amazon

You can now buy an Apple iPhone XR for a price of just Rs 17,599. While the base price of the model for the 64GB storage variant is Rs 52,500, online retailer Amazon is offering several deals that Apple fans can take advantage of.

First, Amazon is offering a discount on the model ranging from 23 percent to 33 percent depending on the different colour options for the XR. The prices after discount range between Rs 33,999 and Rs 36,999. Colour options include White, (PRODUCT) RED, Black, Coral, Yellow and Blue.

On top of the discounts, customers can go for the exchange offer. One can get up to Rs 14,900 off from the purchase amount depending on the make and model of the phone that is being exchanged, with Apple’s iPhone Xs with 512 GB getting the maximum value on returns.

Finally, customers of YES Bank or American Express Credit Card can receive an additional discount of up to Rs 1,500 on EMI transactions for purchasing the device. In total, you can get discounts of up to Rs 30,301 on the iPhone XR when purchasing it from Amazon. This brings the price of the 64 GB variant of the device to just Rs 17,599.