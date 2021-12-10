0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • technology>

  • Buy Apple iPhone XR at just Rs 17,599; How to grab iPhone deal on Amazon

Buy Apple iPhone XR at just Rs 17,599; How to grab iPhone deal on Amazon

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

Amazon deal on Apple iPhone XR: The model from Apple's line of iPhones can now be bought for just Rs 17,599 on Amazon, with the right deal. The phone, now discontinued, comes with a rear camera and an A12 chip.

Buy Apple iPhone XR at just Rs 17,599; How to grab iPhone deal on Amazon

You can now buy an Apple iPhone XR for a price of just Rs 17,599. While the base price of the model for the 64GB storage variant is Rs 52,500, online retailer Amazon is offering several deals that Apple fans can take advantage of.

First, Amazon is offering a discount on the model ranging from 23 percent to 33 percent depending on the different colour options for the XR. The prices after discount range between Rs 33,999 and Rs 36,999. Colour options include White, (PRODUCT) RED, Black, Coral, Yellow and Blue.

On top of the discounts, customers can go for the exchange offer. One can get up to Rs 14,900 off from the purchase amount depending on the make and model of the phone that is being exchanged, with Apple’s iPhone Xs with 512 GB getting the maximum value on returns.

Finally, customers of YES Bank or American Express Credit Card can receive an additional discount of up to Rs 1,500 on EMI transactions for purchasing the device. In total, you can get discounts of up to Rs 30,301 on the iPhone XR when purchasing it from Amazon. This brings the price of the 64 GB variant of the device to just Rs 17,599.

The iPhone XR was introduced in 2018 with features like a 6.1-inch LCD, a 12-megapixel single-lens rear camera, and an A12 chip. The phone was finally discontinued in 2021 when Apple released its latest lineup of iPhone 13 models. Apple currently sells only the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 lineups though discontinued models are still available for purchase with online retailers and authorised Apple stores and resellers.

(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Q2 saw sales move above pre-COVID levels; will open 250 stores by FY25 end: Metro Brands

next story