Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that more than 175 million people use messaging service of WhatsApp business account every day and they are building tools to let businesses store and manage their chats using secure hosting infrastructure if they would like.

"We introduced carts which let people grab catalogs, select multiple products and send the order as a message to a business. And, the more people that interact with businesses, the better tools that we’re going to need to provide for businesses to help them support their customers. And many businesses need more than a phone to manage their customer service. We’re in the process of updating WhatsApp’s privacy policy in terms of service to reflect these optional experiences," he said.

On WhatsApp's privacy policy, Zuckerberg further said that the update will not change the privacy of anyone’s messages with friends and family.

"All of these messages are end-to-end encrypted, which means we can’t see or hear what you say, and we never will, unless the person that you message chooses to share it," he added.

"Business messages will only be hosted on our infrastructure if the business chooses to do so. So, we want everyone to know the lengths that we go to protect their private messages. So, we are moving the date of this update back to give everyone time to understand what the update means," Zuckerberg added.

WhatsApp has postponed the roll-out of its new privacy policy by three months. It was originally slated to come into effect from February 8. There was huge confusion over whether the new policy would mandate data sharing with Facebook.